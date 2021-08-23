HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Two people died when a vehicle driving on the wrong side of a Massachusetts highway crashed, state police said.
A vehicle with one occupant registered in New York heading north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Holyoke crashed into another vehicle at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the second vehicle, registered in Connecticut, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about three hours.
The cause, including why the driver of the New York-registered vehicle was on the wrong side of the highway, remains under investigation.
No names were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.