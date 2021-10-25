BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are considering whether to begin allowing electric bicycles in bike lanes.
Currently electric bikes are prohibited on bike paths because they're categorized as mopeds, though advocates for bicyclists say the law is largely unenforced.
The Boston Globe reports that some state lawmakers are now pushing a bill to bring Massachusetts in line with 46 other states and Washington, D.C. in regulating electric bikes as bikes.
"What's abundantly clear, whatever the law, is people are riding e-bikes in bike lanes and bike paths as they should, they are bikes," said state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Falmouth Democrat who is sponsoring the bill in the House. A similar bill is pending in the state Senate.
The House chairman of the Legislature's Transportation Committee, however, questions whether it's safe to allow bikes traveling at 20 mph or more on the paths.
"These are pretty fast speeds," Rep. William Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat, said. "I want to be really cautious in terms of the safety issues."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.