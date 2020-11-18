FILE— In this July 23, 2020, file photo, a worker from Boston University's maintenance department carries a bottle of sanitizer, due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus outbreak, while making her cleaning rounds at a campus building in Boston. The university is urging students to stay on campus for Thanksgiving or, if they go home, stay away for the rest of the semester, joining a growing number of U.S. universities working to curb the spread of the coronavirus around the holidays. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)