LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A 35-year-old New Hampshire man was fatally shot in Lawrence on New Year's Eve, authorities said Wednesday.
The Essex District Attorney's Office said Wilson Javier, of Salem, New Hampshire, was killed shortly before midnight Tuesday. Lawrence Police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex.
Javier was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead.
The Essex District Attorney's Office, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lawrence Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.