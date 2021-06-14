METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl was in critical condition after the report of a drowning at a pool at a Methuen home on Saturday, authorities said.
Police and the fire department responded around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived they found an adult giving aid to the girl, the statement Essex district attorney's office said.
The girl was taken to Holy Family Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition, the district attorney's office said.
The incident is under investigation.
