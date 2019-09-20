SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a tree worker who was hit by a tree limb on the job has died.
WPRI reports 28-year-old Taylor Bowen, of Rehoboth, was up in a bucket truck in Swansea on Thursday when he was found unconscious.
Swansea police say Bowen was lowered from the bucket and bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers are investigating the incident along with Bristol County District Attorney's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Bowen was working for a family business alongside his father.
Ryan Nadeau, a former employer of the victim, says the job of a tree worker is dangerous and that the community "suffered a loss that's unexplainable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.