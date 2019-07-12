BOSTON (AP) — Almost two weeks into the state's new fiscal year, Massachusetts is still without a budget.
The six members of a House-Senate conference committee have been meeting behind closed doors for more than a month to try to iron out differences over the $42.7 billion spending plan.
The House and Senate both scheduled Friday sessions, but there was no immediate indication that a final budget would be ready for votes.
Democratic legislative leaders have reported progress in negotiations, but few details have been provided.
A $5 billion stopgap budget will keep the state afloat until the end of the month.
Massachusetts and Ohio are the only U.S. states with a July 1 fiscal year where lawmakers have yet to send a budget to their governors.
