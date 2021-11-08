PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a detainee at the Berkshire County jail, but the preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, authorities said.
Guards discovered the unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
An ambulance was summoned and brought the person from the Pittsfield jail to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the detainee dead, according to the statement.
An autopsy by the state medical examiner is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
State police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating but "the early evidence suggests that the death is a result of self-harm," according to the statement.
The inmate's name was not made public.
