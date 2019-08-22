BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Department of Public Health report shows the number of people who have died of opioid-related overdoses fell nearly 11% in the first six months of 2019.
The Boston Globe reports the preliminary data was compared to the same period last year, which details a downward trend that started in 2017.
The report also documents how overdose deaths are on a decline despite the growing presence of illicit fentanyl in the drug supply.
Fentanyl was found in 92% of the people who died of overdoses and were tested, the highest rate to date.
Gov. Charlie Baker calls the drop in the latest numbers a sign of "continued progress."
Baker says the state is working to invest more than $246 million into prevention, treatment, recovery and education solutions to the issue.
