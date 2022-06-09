BOSTON (AP) — One person died in a construction accident in Boston on Thursday morning and a second person was taken to the hospital, police said.
Officers responded to the city's Seaport District at about 5:30 a.m. for reports of an accident, Officer Andre Watson said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Injuries to the other person are not considered life-threatening, he said.
No information about the victim was made public.
The death is under investigation by police, the Suffolk district attorney's office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The fatality is the latest workplace death in the Boston area recently, and comes the day after a 60-year-old contracted overnight security worker at The Country Club in Brookline was found dead by coworkers after apparently falling from a decking area, authorities said.
A worker was killed in March when a floor deck gave way at the Government Center Garage in Boston. Another worker died in October at an under-construction apartment building in East Boston.
Of the 62 workers in Massachusetts who lost their lives on the job in 2021, 15 worked in construction, according to a report released in April by the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.