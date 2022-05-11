BOSTON (AP) — A woman was fatally stabbed in Boston late Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responding to a call at about 9:40 p.m. found the victim in the area of Rosewood Street in the city's Mattapan neighborhood, police posted on the department's website. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death remains under investigation. There was no word on arrests and the victim's name was not made public. Police asked anyone with information about the death to call them. Tips can be made anonymously.
No other information was released.
The death was the city's 10th homicide of the year.
