BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has agreed to plead guilty to a child pornography charge in exchange for a prison sentence of at least five years, according to federal court filings.
Louis Ackerman Jr., 45, of Duxbury, signed a plea agreement earlier this month in which he agreed to plead guilty to a possession charge, according to a report Tuesday in The Patriot Ledger. As a part of the deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of receipt of child pornography.
Ackerman was arrested in November after law enforcement found about 600 videos and images of child pornography on his laptop, and multiple printed computer pages depicting child pornography under his bed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston.
According to the plea, federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence "at the low end" of federal sentencing guidelines, which call for a sentnece of five to 20 years.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, a Barnstable police detective initially discovered Ackerman was sharing child pornography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.