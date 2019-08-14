FILE - In this April 25, 2019 file photo, district court judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph departs federal court in Boston after facing obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping a man in the country illegally evade immigration officials as he left her Newton, Mass., courthouse after a 2018 hearing. The state Supreme Judicial Court reversed course Tuesday, Aug. 13, and ruled that Joseph, who has been suspended, can collect her annual salary and ordered her to receive back pay dating to late April. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)