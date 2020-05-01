Susan Kenney, of Ware, Mass., who lost her father to the coronavirus, is tearful while speaking to a reporter from The Associated Press on the front porch of her home, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Ware. Her father, Air Force veteran Charles Lowell, was a resident at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home. While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care and the state's top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)