BOSTON (AP) — A college in Boston is temporarily restricting campus activities amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Emerson College officials said Wednesday that all in-person student activities and gatherings will be halted, including athletics.
The campus fitness center will close, the dining center will offer only to-go meals, and the library be open for socially distanced study and reserved study spaces only, Erik Muurisepp, the college's assistant vice president for campus life, said in a message to the campus community.
Students are also being asked to leave their residences for a limited number of reasons such as picking up food, seeking medical care, or going to and from employment. Travel is prohibited.
The changes will took effect at Wednesday evening and will remain in place for at least a week, according to Muurisepp. In-person classes will continue as normal, he said.
