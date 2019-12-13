BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers approved a spending plan Thursday for more than $1 billion in surplus tax revenue from the last fiscal year.
House and Senate lawmakers sent the budget to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's desk in the early morning.
Lawmakers approved $541 million in spending. The remaining money was deposited in the state's rainy day fund, bringing that fund's total to more than $3.4 billion.
The action came as State Comptroller Andrew Maylor threatened to transfer the entire $1 billion into the state's rainy day fund if Democratic leaders in both chambers failed to draft a deal by Thursday morning.
The budget includes $32 million in spending for repairs to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. That's less than the $50 million requested by Baker.
Debate over the supplemental spending plan was beginning to bump up against planning for the state budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.