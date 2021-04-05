In this July 1934 photo provided by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation from the Ernest Hemingway Collection, Ernest Hemingway poses with a marlin at Havana Harbor, in Key West, Fla. A new three-part documentary about Hemingway, which relied heavily on the archives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, debuts April 5, 2021, on PBS. (John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston via AP)