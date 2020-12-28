FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actor Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin was released from federal prison in Dublin, Calif., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)