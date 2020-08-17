BOSTON (AP) — The two people whose bodies were found in an SUV submerged in 40-feet of water near Boston's Seaport District had been missing since last Tuesday, state police said.
Tatianna Morales, 21, of New Bedford, had been reported missing to police by her family last Wednesday, as had Djovany Pierre, 21, of Boston, according to authorities. Morales had a young child.
The two were found Friday inside the SUV near the Black Falcon Terminal, officials said. State police responded to the site after learning that a vehicle had gone into the water earlier in the week, police have said.
The deaths and how the SUV ended up in the water remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.