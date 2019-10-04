FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2003 file photo, a police officer patrols as pedestrians walk along the Cape Cod Canal beneath the Sagamore bridge in Bourne, Mass. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a draft report on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, recommending replacement of the Sagamore bridge and the nearby Bourne bridge, instead of rehabbing them. (AP Photo/Julia Cumes, File)