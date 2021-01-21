BELMONT, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is facing charges in what authorities are calling a road rage encounter in Massachusetts.
Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson, was held pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society at his arraignment Wednesday in Cambridge District Court, The Boston Globe reported. That hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Not guilty pleas to charges of a civil rights violation causing injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a crash were entered on his behalf.
Police in Belmont responding to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday found a 35-year-old man injured in the road, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Belmont police Chief James MacIsaac said in a statement.
He died at the hospital.
Witnesses told police the men were arguing when Kapsalis got into his pickup and deliberately struck the victim, according to the police report. Kapsalis left the area but turned himself into police about 30 minutes later, authorities said.
Witnesses told police that he also shouted a racial slur at the victim, identified in the police report as Henry Tapia, who is Black.
A message was left with Kapsalis' attorney.
