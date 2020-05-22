HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — One person was taken to the hospital early Friday after being shot in what authorities are calling an officer-involved shooting in Massachusetts, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The man shot in Haverhill was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then transported to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.
The district attorney's office is investigating.
No additional information was immediately made public.
