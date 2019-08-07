NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a commuter trolley has derailed just outside of Boston but there were no injuries.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the trolley derailed at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in Newton on the D Branch of the Green Line. There was only one passenger on board.
The MBTA has replaced the aboveground trolley service between the Riverside and Newton Highlands stations with shuttle buses while they work on getting the trolley back on the tracks.
The T is warning of delays.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
In June, the MBTA experienced derailments on the Green and Red lines, resulting in the head of the agency promising an independent review of the system.
