BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a driver who died in a violent crash in Massachusetts.
Diana Lancy, 41, of Rochester, was killed while a passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries following the Sunday morning crash, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
The crash left the car severely damaged and wrapped around a utility pole in Brockton.
Lancy was brought to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The passenger was first transported to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, before being taken to Boston Medical Center, Cruz's office said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
