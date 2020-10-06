BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported 20 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 460 newly confirmed cases Monday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,315 and its confirmed caseload to more than 132,900.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests has topped 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 470 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and nearly 90 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to 6,174 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
FIREFIGHTERS-CORONAVIRUS
Another Attleboro firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing to 12 the number of people who work for the department who have tested positive, officials say.
The cases include 10 firefighters and two dispatchers, Paul Jacques, president of Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, said Sunday in a statement released to The Sun Chronicle.
"These10 firefighters and two dispatchers continue to be quarantined and are being monitored according to public health guidelines," he said.
One was a deputy chief who was hospitalized but has since been discharged to recover at home, Mayor Paul Heroux said Sunday.
Dozens of other members of the department tested negative and test results are pending for several more members of the department, officials say.
The department has 94 firefighters and eight dispatchers.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the outbreak in the department has not affected public safety.
In Worcester, 22 firefighters are quarantining after one of them tested positive Sunday night, a city spokesman said.
One firefighter tested positive and 21 others who may have come in contact with that person have been quarantined, city spokesman Walter Bird told MassLive.com.
The fire station they worked at will be thoroughly cleaned, he said, but did not disclose the exact site.
Coronavirus-related developments in New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Live entertainment venues are getting a boost, and business organizations in the White Mountains are banding together. Developments in the coronavirus pandemic in New Hampshire:
PERFORMANCE VENUES
New Hampshire theaters, concert halls and other live performance venues can now apply for as much as $1.5 million each from the state's federal virus relief aid.
The state is allocating $12 million of its $1.25 billion for a new relief program for businesses that host live theatrical presentations, music, sporting or racing events that are seated, ticketed and open to the public. The program is open to both for-profit and nonprofit facilities, and the application process began Monday.
While some venues have been able to remain open with fewer shows and limited capacity during the pandemic, many shows and events have been postponed or canceled.
“Live performance venues are the lifeblood of many communities and serve as an economic engine that drives tourism to help sustain main street businesses, restaurants, and hotels,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “To lose these venues would be an economic blow that would have a widespread and profoundly negative ripple effect felt across these communities for many years to come.”
REGIONAL MARKETING COOPERATION
Six chambers of commerce in northern New Hampshire are working together to promote tourism, recruit the workforce, educate visitors about the coronavirus and provide protective equipment to small businesses.
The organizations together were awarded $295,000 from the state's federal virus relief aid and will use it to work alongside Ski New Hampshire and the White Mountains Attractions Association on programs to serve the White Mountain region, officials said Monday.
The programs include a “White Mountains 100-mile Challenge” in which visitors will participate in a scavenger hunt and compete for prizes by visiting some of the 100 suggested stops, such as restaurants, shops or attractions. Officials said the challenge encourages social distancing.
The education program will be called “Granite State Safe,” and was inspired by visitors who showed a “heightened level of disrespect” in parks, hiking trails and elsewhere during the summer.
THE NUMBERS
As of Monday, 8,680 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 35 from the previous day. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 444.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 36 new cases per day on Sept. 20 to 61 new cases per day on Oct. 4.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine hotels, restaurants and bars will lose $1 billion in direct taxable revenue in 2020 compared to last year because of the pandemic, an industry report says.
The University of Maine study commissioned by the industry group HospitalityMaine finds that hospitality industry is expected to contribute roughly $3 billion in direct taxable revenue to the Maine economy, down from $4 billion last year.
That represents the end of a dozen years of consecutive years of growth, the Bangor Daily News reported.
HospitalityMaine CEO Steve Hewins said his group remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of the state’s second-largest private sector. “It is going to take time, but we will rebound," he said.
In other coronavirus news:
THE NUMBERS
Another 25 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine while the number of deaths was unchanged, officials said Monday.
That brings total number of coronavirus cases to 5,545 while the number of deaths stood at 142, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 37.3, up from 28.9 a week ago and up from 25.1 a month ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.