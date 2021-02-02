BOSTON (AP) — Boston's new police commissioner thought of his late mother Monday at his swearing in ceremony, saying that she had dreamed of him one day becoming the city's top cop.
Dennis White, the city's 43rd police commissioner, recalled the date in 2014 when he was sworn in as a superintendent and his mother, in a wheelchair with terminal lung cancer, told him of a dream she had where her son met President Barack Obama. In the dream, his mother told him that she envisioned him taking the helm of Boston's police force. She died months later.
But on Monday, White — the city's second Black commissioner — turned his mother's dream into reality.
"Today I am fulfilling a dream of my mother," White said, noting that he also met Obama in 2015.
White, who replaced William Gross, is a 32-year veteran of the department. He has served as Gross' chief of staff, and served on Mayor Marty Walsh's police reform task force.
"To Mayor Walsh, I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed 43rd police commissioner. Thank you for entrusting me with the leadership of the Boston Police Department. I will not let you down," White said.
Walsh said White will continue the work of Gross, the department's first Black commissioner who retired last week.
"I am confident he will continue the Boston Police Department's reputation as a leader in community policing, and advance the department's commitment to accountability and transparency," Walsh said.
