HOLYOKE (AP) — A western Massachusetts city scarred by one of the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in a nursing home marked Veteran's Day with a solemn ceremony Wednesday.
State Rep. Aaron Vega, a Holyoke Democrat, was among the speakers during Holyoke's holiday remembrance to recognize the nearly 80 veterans who died from the virus at the Holyoke Soldiers Home earlier this year.
The Veteran's Day ceremony was conducted virtually with virus cases surging in the state and elsewhere.
Vega said military veterans at the Holyoke home and elsewhere in the state are still not getting the care they deserve, despite the state's best efforts.
"I want to ensure that respect, dignity and care are re-instilled in our Soldiers' Home," he said. "Those veterans that we lost will not be forgotten, and we'll be sure to use their memory so that a tragedy like that won't happen again."
Advocates have also created an online Veteran's Day tribute to honor the victims of the Holyoke outbreak.
The website launched by the Holyoke Soldiers' Home Coalition earlier this week includes images, a short narrative, and a link to a funeral notice or obituary so that people can learn about each veteran's life and service to the nation.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The coronavirus continued its relentless new surge in Massachusetts with 37 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday and nearly 2,500 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,994 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 172,500.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 660 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 152 in intensive care units.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said the state may again turn to field hospitals if the surge continues.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,523.
FITCHBURG SCHOOLS
Another Massachusetts school district is abandoning plans to return to in-person instruction this calendar year as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.
Fitchburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will continue with remote learning until Jan. 4. The district previously planned to institute a mix of online and in-person instruction on Nov. 16.
In a letter to parents, Fitchburg Superintendent Robert Jokela cited a rapid increase in COVID-19. Cases in Fitchburg have increased from 16 to more than 220 in the last three weeks, Jokela said, and officials recently learned of "additional community-spread clusters."
"We understand and recognize the frustration this prolonged hardship has placed on our students, families and staff," Jokela wrote.
Last week, Worcester Public Schools similarly delayed plans to bring some students back for in-person learning in November. The district now plans to begin that process Jan. 25.
Learning in many districts remains online, even as state officials push for a return to in-person instruction. Gov. Charlie Baker released updated guidance last week urging schools to teach fully in-person except in the most extreme cases.
The Republican governor said too many districts remained online, leading to learning and mental health problems for students.
Some districts, however, have said they do not have enough space in their buildings or buses to bring all students back while also maintaining social distance.
