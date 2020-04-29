BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Beverly man found dead in his apartment last month.
Bruce Gunn, 64, was arrested in Beverly at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in connection with the death of Donald Fogg, according to an emailed statement from the Essex district attorney's office.
Gunn is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge by teleconference in Salem District Court later in the day, authorities said. It could not immediately be determined if he had an attorney.
Fogg, 50, was found shot in his apartment March 13. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not disclose a motive or any relationship between the suspect and victim.
