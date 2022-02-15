BOSTON (AP) — After being closed to the public since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, the Massachusetts Statehouse is finally reopening its doors next week.
The public will again be able to enter the building starting Feb. 22, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, both Democrats, said in a statement Monday.
Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.
"With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis," the two said. "We look forward to seeing the public in the State House."
The building has been closed to the public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol.
The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant begins to subside.
Lawmakers had come under criticism for keeping the building closed to the public for so long.
In December, the Massachusetts House began requiring Statehouse employees to show that they have been vaccinated; received a qualifying disability or medical condition; or received an accommodation due to a sincerely held religious belief to enter the building.
