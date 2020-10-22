BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon runners raised $32.1 million for charity in the virtual edition of this year's race, pushing the event's fundraising total since 1989 to more than $400 million, marathon organizers said Thursday.
The money will go to 242 different nonprofits through the charity programs of the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock, the race's top sponsor.
Last year's race raised a record $38.7 million for charities. Organizers expected to surpass that before the marathon was shifted to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of 30,000 runners making the trek from Hopkinton to Boston in April, more than 16,000 people from all 50 states and 83 countries covered the required 26.2 miles in their own neighborhoods during a 10-day period in September, organizers said.
"Although this year's race was different, runners came together to cross their own finish lines and collectively lift up each other and the nonprofits they represent," John Hancock President and CEO Marianne Harrison said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.