WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man stomped his family's pet Chihuahua to death and tried to hide the body, police said.
Shykeim Basden, 19, of Weymouth, faces arraignment Tuesday after his arrest Monday on several charges including animal cruelty, Weymouth police said in a statement.
Officers responded to reports of the killing at about 3:30 p.m.
A witness told responding officers that Basden had stomped on the Chihuahua named Coco several times, then fled the apartment with the dog in his arms.
A family member told police they thought Basden was going to throw the dog in a nearby pond. Police searched the pond's shoreline and found the dog's body near a residence.
Basden was caught at about 7:30 p.m. in a car with some friends.
He was held overnight and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could respond to the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.