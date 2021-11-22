A Massachusetts resident identifying herself only as "Safi," who asked that her last name not be used for fear of retribution against her relatives in Afghanistan, holds a purse with traditional Afghan patterns, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, during an interview with The Associated Press. Thousands of Afghans have applied for temporary admission into the U.S. for humanitarian reasons, but few have been approved since the Taliban recaptured control of their homeland. "We're worried for their lives," said Safi, whose family is sponsoring some 20 other relatives seeking humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)