Harvard freshman Marco Burstein, 18, of Los Angeles, works on his computer near the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., March 16, 2022. Moved by the plight of Ukrainian refugees desperate to escape Russian bombardment across the former Soviet republic, Burstein and classmate Avi Schiffman, of Seattle, used their coding skills to create UkraineTakeShelter.com over three frenzied days in early March. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)