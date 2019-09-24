FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. Federal officials are discussing their findings from a yearlong investigation into last September's natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts. The National Transportation Safety Board meets in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, to discuss and vote on its final report about the Sept. 13, 2018, incident. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)