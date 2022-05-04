BOSTON (AP) — Boston's top prosecutor is bolstering a program meant to steer those dealing with substance abuse disorder into drug treatment rather than prosecution as a way to address a part of the city hardest hit by the opioid crisis.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Monday announced he was allocating $400,000 to expand a relatively new drug diversion effort in the hopes of helping those living on the streets near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area commonly known as Mass and Cass.
"Services Over Sentences" allows nonviolent offenders with mental health or substance use disorders to take part in a treatment program to avoid conviction or mitigate or replace a traditional criminal sentence.
The program was launched last year in the Suffolk County courts through a partnership with Hayden's office and the North Suffolk Mental Health Association.
Hayden said the new funds, which come from his office's asset forfeiture fund, will cover the costs of a program coordinator, two recovery coaches, a clinician, computers and other equipment.
The money will help the diversion program ramp up ahead of an anticipated influx of cases this coming spring and summer from the Mass and Cass area, he said.
