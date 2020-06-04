AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Two men have died in a head-on crash involving a car and a minivan in Amherst, authorities say.
The vehicles collided at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement Wednesday from the Northwestern district attorney's office.
According to the preliminary investigation, the southbound car crossed the double solid yellow lines in a no passing zone, and crashed head on with the northbound minivan.
Both occupants of the car, a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were Amherst residents. No names were released.
The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was cooperative with police before being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.
Autopsies are scheduled.
