Anna Benham gets change and some paperwork from Heather Brazeau in the Pittsfield city Clerk's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Pittsfield, Mass. Starting this week, residents can visit municipal buildings including City Hall and the offices at 100 North St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or by appointment. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)