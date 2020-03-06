BOSTON (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are hoping to identify the torso of a man that was dumped on a Cape Cod beach nearly six years ago using a new DNA composite image.
WCVB-TV reports state police enlisted a Virginia company to generate a digital image of the victim's face from DNA extracted from the body part.
Police hope that if someone can identify the victim, they can eventually locate a suspect.
The torso was found on June 4, 2014 in the dunes of Town Neck Beach in Sandwich.
It was dressed in a T-shirt from Windustrial Supply company in Cranston, Rhode Island, wrapped inside layers of plastic, and placed on a blue dolly.
State Police Sgt. Matt Lavoie told the station the man's limbs had been likely removed to hinder identification.
Police say the man is believed to have been between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall, 230 pounds with a surgical scar on the right side of his stomach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.