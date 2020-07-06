LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting during a July Fourth cookout in Massachusetts.
The man shot at about 10 p.m. Saturday in Lynn was Noe Hernandez, 35, according to a statement Sunday from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. The Lynn man was taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Four other people were injured, one seriously. The most seriously injured person was taken to a Boston hospital. The other three were expected to survive.
The shootings are being investigated by the Lynn Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the district attorney's office.
No arrests had been announced.
