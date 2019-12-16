BOSTON (AP) — Three homes on Mount Washington were damaged in fires that state officials believe are connected and suspicious.
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said Sunday night that the three houses were found burning on West Road in Mount Washington earlier in the day. Two of the houses are owned by the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Both were destroyed.
The third house is privately owned.
Department of Fire Services Spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth said the three fires are being investigated as if they are connected and are considered suspicious. She did not report any injuries.
The Egremont Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.
