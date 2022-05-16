BOSTON (AP) — A man who touched a high voltage rail at a Boston subway station Saturday night has died, according to police.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, fell onto the tracks at the Park Street subway stop downtown and touched the third rail that powers the trains at around 10:15 p.m.
MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the man appeared to be unsteady on his feet on the subway platform before he fell.
He said foul play is not suspected and that the incident is being investigated by transit police detectives.
Buses transported commuters from the subway station late Saturday night.
