WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester police continue to investigate a weekend shooting at a city apartment complex.
Officers responded to the Lincoln Village Apartments on Country Club Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police found a 37-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
His name was not released.
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random act of violence.
There were no reports of arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.