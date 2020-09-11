BOSTON (AP) — Restaurants that have relied on newly created outdoor dining spaces during the pandemic will be able to keep their outdoor tables open longer under an executive order Gov. Charlie Baker said he plans to sign next week.
Many restaurant owners have been allowed to set up tables in their parking lots or on the street or sidewalk in front of their establishments to help reduce the risk of the spread of the coronovirus.
Baker also said Thursday that he plans to sign a second executive order allowing indoor and outdoor arcades to reopen next week. He said gaming centers have been able to open safely in neighboring states.
Bars and clubs remain closed.
Boston College
Boston College has suspended activities for its men's and women's swimming and diving program after some team members tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Thursday.
A Boston College spokesperson said in an email that the athletes who tested positive are in isolation. He declined to say how many team members had tested positive and whether they were on the men's or women's team.
"We have temporarily paused all team activities with the men's and women's swimming and diving program," spokesperson Jason Baum said in an email.
As of Thursday, there were 68 undergraduates in isolation, including 28 in isolation housing and 40 recovering at home, BC reported on its website. Fifteen students have recovered from the virus, the school said.
Virus By The Numbers
Massachusetts reported 20 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 360 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 8,960 and its confirmed caseload to more than 121,700.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 350 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and about 60 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to more than 5,860 or more than 60% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — No cases of the coronavirus have been linked to President Donald Trump's rally in New Hampshire two weeks ago, the state health commissioner said Thursday, and only one person who attended Motorcycle Week in Laconia has since tested positive.
About 1,400 people attended the president's rally in an airport hangar in Londonderry on Aug. 28. Many were not wearing masks, despite Gov. Chris Sununu's order making them mandatory for gatherings of more than 100 people.
Sununu, like Trump a Republican, was asked a few days later "what did it make you feel" to see people ignoring the mandate, and responded that he felt frustrated, just as he does when he sees someone grocery shopping without a mask.
"I don't want to single out one event makes me feel better or worse than another," he said Sept. 1.
On Thursday, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said officials aren't aware of any attendees testing positive after the rally.
The annual Motorcycle Week, one of the nation's largest such gatherings, was held in Laconia Aug. 22 to 30, and Shibinette said she knows of one attendee who has tested positive.
In contrast, health officials across 12 states have found more than 300 people with infections who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in August.
In other coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:
Nursing Home Restrictions
Nursing homes in Sullivan County can now accept more indoor visitors and expand group activities, but those in Grafton County will return to more restrictions, health officials said Thursday.
The state health department has taken a phased approach to allowing visitors back into nursing homes, many of which have experienced virus outbreaks.
Sullivan County has been cleared to join Belknap and Coos counties in allowing indoor visitors, but facilities in Grafton County have been bumped back to a more restrictive phase, with outdoor visits allowed due to an increase in community transmission of the virus, Shibinette said.
The state is monitoring two outbreaks at care homes.
Mayor Infected
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Donchess was tested last week, and then again over the weekend, he told the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday. Donchess was one of three people at City Hall who tested positive in cases connected to a single group activity, Nashua officials said.
Donchess said he hasn't been feeling extremely sick.
"I think the lesson here is that no matter how careful you are, we need to continue to exercise a lot of caution," Donchess told the board. He took part in outdoor dining only, he said, and group gatherings only at a great distance.
Voting Lawsuit
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee can intervene in a lawsuit by the American Federation of Teachers challenging New Hampshire's voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, a judge ruled.
New Hampshire Public Radio reported a hearing on the case is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24.
Focusing on the November election, the union sued to force New Hampshire to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots by mail; to cover absentee ballot postage costs; to allow wider use of absentee ballot dropboxes; and to permit third-party groups to return absentee ballots on voters' behalf. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.
The teachers union says the changes are necessary to ensure as many people as possible can safely participate.
State officials are opposed to changing the rules now, saying it would create more problems.
The Numbers
As of Thursday, 7,573 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 56 from the previous day. One new death was announced, for a total of 434. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire increased over the past two weeks, going from 18 new cases per day on Aug. 26 to 28 new cases per day on Sept. 9.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine high schools won't offer football or volleyball this fall, but will proceed with other sports, the Maine Principals' Association announced on Thursday.
The principals' association made the announcement in conjunction with state officials. The coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports in the state in April.
The principals' association cautioned Thursday that its guidance could be changed or suspended because of the evolving nature of the pandemic.
"While these guidelines provide a strong foundation for how to safely play fall sports in Maine, we recognize that ultimately the final decision on sports will be made by local school districts based on their capacity for implementing the health and safety guidelines as applied to school sports – a decision and process that we wholeheartedly respect," said Mike Burnham, executive director of the Maine Principals' Association, in a statement.
Maine is among dozens of states modifying sports plans this fall due to the pandemic. Some schools in the state have already announced they are canceling fall sports completely.
It's important to remember that not all sports carry the same level of risk, said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah. For example, it's possible to host sports such as golf and cross country in ways that observe social distancing, he said.
"The safety of any particular activity depends on the nature of the activity and the circumstances in which it's being done," he said.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
New Cases
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state increased by 26.
The number of people who have tested positive in Maine stands at 4,760 while the number of patients who have died in Maine is 134, the Maine CDC reported.
The seven-day average for new cases per day was about 31, which was 20 less than it was a week ago.
Shah said the positivity rate in York County was about four times the state average, which is about 0.55%. York County has been home to several outbreaks of the virus, including an outbreak at a jail that is linked to a larger wedding reception outbreak in northern Maine.
The COVID-19 illness results in mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.
Ferry grant
A ferry system that serves communities in southern Maine is set to receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to keep operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration is providing the funding to Casco Bay Island Transit District. The money is intended to keep the district's "ferries, facility and equipment in service and in good working condition" during the pandemic, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement.
The Casco Bay district was also previously awarded $2.6 million in federal CARES Act funding. Collins said the funding "will help ensure that Casco Bay Lines continues to provide safe and reliable ferry services to passengers during this ongoing economic and public health crisis."
The ferry service has been around for nearly 40 years and provides service to six islands in Casco Bay. It typically transports more than a million passengers a year.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence is cutting back hours as it deals with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeremy Goodman, executive director of the zoo, said the closure this spring and new safety restrictions has led to lower-than-expected attendance and big revenue losses.
"Therefore, we have had to look for cost savings wherever possible," Goodman said in an emailed statement.
The zoo will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the year, officials said. Members of the public can visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The first Wednesday of each month will be open to members only starting Oct. 7.
State health officials on Thursday reported 106 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths. There have been 1,067 total deaths and more than 22,700 coroanvirus cases in Rhode Island since the beginning of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.