NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A 48-year-old Saugus man was killed Tuesday in a three-car crash on Interstate 95 , Massachusetts State Police said.
The crash happened at 3 p.m., roughly a mile from Exit 86 in Newburyport. State police said the man was heading north at a high rate of speed when his car struck the rear of a van.
The car then crossed the median into the southbound lanes where it struck a pickup truck before leaving the roadway.
The man, who police have not yet named, was rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where he died from his injuries, state police said.
The driver of the van, a 28-year-old Beverly man, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital after his vehicle rolled over. The truck driver was uninjured, according to police.
The crash, which remains under investigation, temporarily shut down two lanes on both sides of the highway.
