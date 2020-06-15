WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — A car crash in Wilbraham left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Mountain Road and Ridge Road shortly before 6 a.m. and found a badly damaged car. The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's name was not immediately released. The crash is being investigated by Wilbraham Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.