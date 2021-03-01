IPSWICH, Mass. (AP) — A 46-year-old Massachusetts man died in a weekend mountain biking accident, authorities said.
The Wellesley man was riding with a friend Sunday in Willowdale State Forest in Ipswich when the two became separated at about 1 p.m., according to police.
The friend found the victim lying unresponsive on the trail, police said.
The friend called 911 but the victim, whose name was not made public, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Foul play is not suspected, but the "investigation is ongoing to determine whether he had a medical incident prior to crashing or whether he just lost control of the bike on a trail," according to police.
The man was wearing proper protective equipment, police said.
