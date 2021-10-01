FILE- In this June 26, 2018, file photo, then-Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins addresses an audience, in Boston. President Joe Biden's pick for U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts has hit a snag as a key U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, over the nomination of Rollins as the state's top federal prosecutor. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)