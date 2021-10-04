SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was killed Friday in a rollover crash in Sandwich, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash around 6 a.m. on Route 6. A preliminary investigation found that the car went off the road into the median and hit a tree and a guardrail before rolling over.
Andrew Degan, of Sandwich, was determined to be dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Troopers were helped at the scene by the Sandwich fire department and the state medical examiner's office.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
