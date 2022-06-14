SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Animal control in a community north of Boston is looking for a coyote that bit a man outside a bank.
The man was on the phone outside a bank at a busy Swampscott shopping area on Monday morning when the coyote approached him from behind and bit him on the calf, causing a puncture wound, police said.
The man used a wooden pole he had in his vehicle to chase away the coyote, which ran into a nearby wooded area.
The man declined medical treatment at the scene and said he would take himself for treatment.
The man, John Malafronte, told WHDH-TV that he is being treated for rabies as a precaution.
There have been several reports of aggressive coyotes in Massachusetts in recent years.
