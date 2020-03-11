Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces that a state of emergency would go into effect during an update with Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Dr. Monica Bharel, left, on coronavirus preparedness and planning at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)